Durex's 'punny' Way To Get Vicky-Katrina's Wedding Invite Leaves Netizens In Splits

The grand wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on December 9 has become the talk of the tinsel town. The duo is set to tie the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur District, Rajasthan, in the presence of several high profile guests hailing from Bollywood as well as politics, sports and business backgrounds. However, there is an uninvited guest who is trying to get an invite from the couple for the big day.

Durex's punny way to get an invite to Katrina-Vicky wedding

The contraceptive brand 'Durex' is popular for its hilarious social media marketing strategy where it garners the attention of the crowd via its witty and hilarious content on current affairs. With Katrina-Vicky wedding taking over social media, Durex took this opportunity to attempt to get an invite to the grand affair.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Durex shared a poster that looked like a wedding invitation card of the brand's trademark blue colour. The poster read, ''Dear Vicky and Katrina. You have got to be kidding if we are not invited''. They captioned the post by writing, ''Pun and admission to your wedding: intended!. #weddingmemes #VicKat''

Netizens' reaction to Durex's punny post

Netizens in the comments section appeared to have a field day as many commended the brand's witty take on the event. One user wrote, ''Time to give the social media manager a raise '' as the comments section was filled with laughing emojis.

As mentioned earlier, the couple will tie the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan. According to the latest details accessed by Republic Media Network, the entire wedding venue was adorned with white themed decor with the surroundings lit up with diyas. The royal mandap was decorated with exotic and foreign flowers with the chairs matching the decors with golden and white accents. The couple will reportedly tie the knot in traditional Hindu as well as Christan weddings.

