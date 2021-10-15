On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Bollywood stars took to their social media handles to extend their heartening wishes to fans. The joyous day is celebrated to mark the triumph of good over evil as Lord Ram defeated the mighty Ravana as per the epic Ramayan. Not just this, on this day, it is believed as per mythology, that Goddess Durga killed demons. From Kangana Ranaut to Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, stars from the fraternity celebrated the festival with a lot of fervour.

Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her bold mannerism, took to her Instagram stories and penned a strong note. She shared a poster of the festival featuring the mighty Raavan being defeated by Lord Ram. Penning the powerful note, she wrote, “kuch bhi ho kaise bhi ho...chahe waqt lag jaye lekin..only the righteous one triumphs...Jeet Hamesha achayi ki hoti hai (No matter what happens, no matter how much time it takes, only the righteous one triumphs, goodness always wins)[sic]." With it, she wished everyone "happy Dussehra."

Bollywood stars extend wishes on Dussehra

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who never leaves any opportunity to extend his greetings to fans on any festival, took to Twitter and wished all on the occasion of Vijay Dashmi. He shared a beautiful poster and wrote, “Happy Dussehra[sic],” along with many heart and flag-shaped emoticons. On the other hand, Amitabh’s son-actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a creative video to wish his fans on Dussehra. He wrote in Hindi, "Prem, shanti aur khushiyon ke sath, aapke jeevan main humesha satya ki jeet ho. Aap sabhi ko Dussehra ki Hardik shubhkamnayein (sic) (With love, peace and happiness, may truth always prevail in your life. Wish you a very Happy Dussehra[sic]."

T 4062 - Happy Dashhera ❤️❤️🌹🌹🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/8DxrLgeCzn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 14, 2021

Versatile actor Manoj Bajpayee also wished his fans with a simple note on Twitter that read, “Happy Dussehra[sic].” Made in Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala also joined the bandwagon of stars to wish her fans with special pictures. The actor recalled childhood memories and wrote how much she ‘misses home’ during Dussehra. While sharing the pictures posing at a monument, she wrote, “Happy Dussehra! I miss home (what's in the pix is not my home)[sic].”

Happy Dussehra 🙏🙏🎉🎉🎉🎉🎈💗 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 15, 2021

Hope this auspicious and festive season brings healthier and happier times in our lives. ♥️🙏🏽#HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/OPfbfxG229 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 15, 2021

