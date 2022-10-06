Dussehra 2022: Anupam Kher Burns Raavan Effigy On Film's Sets, Revives Childhood Memories

Dussehra 2022 celebrations turned special for veteran actor Anupam Kher who lit the Raavan effigy on the shooting sets of his next. The entire team of his upcoming film kuch khattaa ho jaay had managed to build a huge effigy of Raavan on the sets with paper which was lit by Kher.

The actor who was in his entire get-up for the role in the upcoming film stood out from the crowd and lit the Raavan with fire. The joyous crowd who stood there as the entire effigy burned to dust, cheered for the actor while screaming his name.

Anupam took to Twitter and shared the video while describing how he felt as he added fire to the statue of Raavan. The actor relived childhood memories while thanking the makers of the forthcoming film for giving him this opportunity. "Today, after many years, I got a chance to burn Ravana. Thanks to the producers, directors, writers, and all the members of the unit of our film #kuchkhattaahojaay for this! Adored! And remember my childhood too" his tweet fairly translated into English read.

Anupam is currently shooting extensively in and around Agra for his 532nd film. The movie will also feature Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa making his acting debut. Announcing his association with the project, the Suit Suit crooner shared a picture with Kher and wrote, "Reading my 1st Script and it is his 532nd. I am a newcomer and #KherSaab is a legend (Sir hates to be called that). You people have been very generous and kind to me as a singer. Now I need your love and blessings in my new journey as an ACTOR. I promise to work very hard! I couldn’t have asked for a better launch."

The Saraansh star who is currently on a spree while bagging projects, previously announced that one of his films Shiv Shastri Balboa was screened at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. The actor had expressed excitement about the same on social media where he shared a couple of videos of the attendees as they heaped praise on the movie. The actor also gave a shootout to Shiv Shastri Balboa's team, adding that he can't wait for the masses to see it.

IMAGE: Twitter/Instagram/AnupamPKher