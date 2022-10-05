Dussehra 2022: Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher & More Celebs Extend Wishes

A significant Hindu festival called Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is observed every year in India and Nepal on the last day of Navaratri. The day is celebrated across India marking the victory of good over evil as it marks Lord Rama's victory over asura king Ravana as well as the triumph of Goddess Durga over Mahishasur. Now, in order to wish their fans and followers, B-town celebrities extended their heartfelt wishes on social media.

B-town celebs extend wishes on Dussehra

On Wednesday, actor Kangana Ranaut headed to her Instagram handle and reposted a post shared by the BJP handle which featured Lord Rama defeating Ravana.

Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram handle and posted a video on the Stories section. The text on the video read, "Let your light fight the darkness. Happy Dussehra."

Sanjay Dutt also posted a picture featuring Lord Rama's hand holding a bow. Sharing the picture, the KGF 2 star wished happiness and prosperity to everyone. "May this Dussehra burn all the gloom and misery on earth and bring happiness and prosperity to you and your family. Happy Vijay Dashami," he wrote.

Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a picture on her Instagram Stories which had Lord Rama holding a bow and arrow. She simply wrote, "Happy Dussehra."

Jug Jugg Jeeyo star Kiara Advani uploaded a picture of multiple diyas on her Instagram handle and simply wrote, "Happy Dussehra."

Actor Anupam Kher headed to the photo-blogging site and penned a long note as he wished his fans a 'Happy Dussehra'. He wrote in Hindi, "दशहरे का पावन पर्व, सत्य की जीत का संदेश दे रहा है, बुराई का दशानन अच्छाई की अग्नि में विध्वंस हो रहा है.. प्रभु श्रीराम के आचरण और इस पर्व के संदेश को अपनाएं। इसी के साथ आप सभी को दशहरा पर्व की हज़ारों हज़ार शुभकामनाएँ! जय श्री राम! (The holy festival of Dussehra is giving the message of victory of truth, evil is being destroyed in the fire of good.. Follow the conduct of Lord Shri Ram and the message of this festival. With this, thousands of wishes to all of you on the festival of Dussehra! Jai Shree Ram!"

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also extended his Dussehra wishes on social media. Take a look:

Image: Instagram