Did You Know That Dwayne Johnson Introduced The X-Box With Bill Gates?

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is known to be the hardest working guy in the show-biz. He started as a wrestler and has come a long way since then. Though the star has now reshaped Hollywood with his sheer charisma and will, Dwayne Johnson's path to success was full of obstacles. Take a look at Dwayne Johnson's trivia which includes some lesser-known facts about The Rock.

Dwayne Johnson's Trivia: Lesser Known facts about The Rock

Dwayne Johnson was arrested 9 times before the age of 17

Growing up in Hawaii, it seems that Dwayne had a rough life. At the age of 14, his family was evicted from their small apartment and he turned to crime to make some fast cash. The actor then decided to take control of his life and started building up his body. He revealed in an interview that all the successful men that he knew of like Stallone, Arnold, Bruce Willis were all men of action.

ALSO READ | Dwayne Johnson's Pics, Videos Of Flaunting His Biceps Are Absolute Fitness Goals

The Rock has a degree in Criminology

Even though he had a few brushes with the law when he was young, Johnson holds a degree in Criminology. He earned his degree from Miami University in 1995. While the actor was pursuing his degree, he also played college football for the Miami Hurricanes as a defensive lineman.

Johnson was paid $5.5 million for his first starrer role

The Rock gained a heavy fanbase for his cameo in the 2001 adventure movie The Mummy Returns. He powered that into bagging his first starrer role for the 2002 Mummy prequel spin-off The Scorpion King, where he got paid 5.5 million dollars. The sum was so hefty that the actor still holds the Guinness World Record for the highest paycheck earned by an actor for their first starring role

ALSO READ | Dwayne Johnson Says 'we’ll All Get Through This' While In Self-quarantine, Sings For Fans

Dwayne Johnson struggled with depression

Dwayne went through a dark period in his life at the age of 23 when he was cut off from the Canadian Football League team. The actor succumbed to depression and refused to step out of his parents' apartment. The Rock opened up about this time from his life when he made an appearance on Oprah's Master Class.

He introduced the X-Box with Bill Gates

In mid-2001, Dwayne Johnson introduced the very first X-Box gaming console with Bill Gates. Both Gates and Rock flattered each other and made for a solid duo in the ad. Constantly talking of himself in the third person, he said in the commercial that the X-Box is everything that The Rock is.

ALSO READ | Dwayne Johnson Is In Guinness Book Of World Records And It Is Not For Wrestling

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.