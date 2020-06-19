Dwayne Johnson's List Of Awards And Accolades Under His Cap; Check Out

Apart from garnering critical acclaim for his performances in movies, wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has also been bestowed with many awards in his career. Here is the list of a few awards Dwayne Jonson has won. The list includes MTV Generation Award, Shorty Award and more.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Calls Out Donald Trump In Powerful Message After George Floyd's Death

MTV Generation Award

In 2019, actor Dwayne Johnson bagged the prestigious MTV Generation Award. The MTV Generation Award is the successor of the MTV Lifetime Achievement Award and the recipient of the award is celebrated for great achievement in movies. In his acceptance speech, Dwayne Johnson thanked his family and fans for their immense support. Adding to the same, Dwayne Johnson remarked the most powerful person one can be, is themselves. Take a look:

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Calls Out Donald Trump In Powerful Message After George Floyd's Death

Teen Choice Award for Film

Dwayne Johnson bagged the Teen Choice Award for Film thrice in his career for Moana, Fast & Furious present: Hobbs vs Shaws. The actor won the award in 2018 for his film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which follows the story of four students, who play with a magical video game and are drawn to the jungle world of Jumanji, where they are trapped as their avatars. To return to the real world, they must finish the game.

Also Read | Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Confirms Being A Part Of DC FanDome

Shorty Awards

Hosted by YouTuber, writer and comedian Mamrie Hart, The Eighth Annual Shorty Awards were held in NYC at the Times Center and Dwayne Johnson won the award in the Best Actor on Social Media category. In his acceptance speech, Dwayne spoke about social media and its privileges. Take a look at Dwayne’s acceptance speech:

Dwayne-on the professional front:

Dwayne has a slew of interesting releases lined up for the coming year. The actor is currently gearing up for a Netflix movie, Red Notice. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the leading roles, the much-anticipated film follows the story of an Interpol agent, who tracks the world's most wanted art thief. Helmed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice also stars Indian actor Ritu Arya in a prominent role. The actor will be next seen with Emily Blunt and Jesse Plemons in the much-awaited film, Jungle Cruise. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the movie is expected to hit the theatres in 2021.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Calls Out Donald Trump In Powerful Message After George Floyd's Death

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.