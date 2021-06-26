DYK Alaya F Worked For An NGO Before Making Her Bollywood Debut?

Alaya F is the daughter of actor Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi. The 23-year-old made her acting debut in the 2020 film Jawaani Jaaneman opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. While she was preparing for her glamorous entry in B-town, Alaya worked for an NGO in Pondicherry. Read further to know more about Alaya's NGO service.

Alaya Furniturewalla, known by her stage name Alaya F, served a few days in an NGO in Pondicherry before making her Bollywood debut. Alaya worked for the NGO in the summers of 2017 as she posted a few pictures from her service on Instagram. On June 21, 2017, Alaya F took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos from her service. She was seen sharing smiles with some kids. She also took a video of the children from the NGO with a Snapchat filter. Alaya was heard enjoying the ids smiling as they had the ears and nose of a dog due to the filter.

On June 22, 2021, Alaya shared another picture from her third-day service for the NGO. She held a kid in her hands as she posed for the photo. In the caption, Alaya wrote, "We don't understand each other's languages, so we just communicate through smiles❣#Day3 @habitatforhumanity". Alaya added Pondicherry as the location of the photo. Alaya F's photos from her service for the NGO received much appreciation from her followers.

Alaya F's trivia

Alaya F entered the world of entertainment with her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020. Alaya co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in this comedy-drama film. Jawaani Jaaneman was directed by Nitin Kakkar. Apart from the leads, the film also cast Chunky Pandey, Farida Jalal, Kumud Mishra, Kubbra Sait, and Kiku Sharda in supporting roles. The plot of the film revolves around a casanova in London, whose life takes a turn when he has to confront his daughter he never knew. Alaya F played the role of Saif Ali Khan's daughter and bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her role. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.6 on 10.

