DYK Alia Bhatt's Latest Silver Coloured Saree Is Made Of Recycled Nylon Waste? Read

Alia Bhatt has been stealing hearts with her white sarees ever since she began promoting her latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor gave major outfit goals with her white sarees throughout the promotions of the film. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed flick is currently running in theatres and is receiving positive responses from fans. While the movie came out to be a success, Alia Bhatt's love for sarees seemingly continues as she recently stunned in a silver ensemble at the Indian Television Academy Awards 2022. While Alia Bhatt looked glamorous in the silver saree, here is more about her ensemble and how it promoted sustainable fashion.

Alia Bhatt turned heads as she walked the red carpet of ITA Awards 2022. The actor stunned in a silver coloured saree, which also had a translucent broad border. She paired the saree with a silver sleeveless blouse. To accessories her look, she wore heavy metal jhumkas and a ring. The actor left her hair open and looked elegant in subtle but radiant makeup. With this look, the actor raised the bar at the Award function.

Alia Bhatt's silver saree was surely one of its kind and gave her a classy look. However, what more amazing about her outfit was that it was sustainable and made with recycled nylon waste. Alia Bhatt's saree was from Bloni, and was made from recycled nylon waste and repurposed degradable faux leather. As per Pinkvilla, the Sterling saree costs about Rs 25,000 and is completely sustainable. The actor surely inspired many with her sustainable choice and her bit towards saving the environment. The recycled nylon base with a metallic parachute gave it the classy reflective edge.

About Alia Bhatt's sustainable clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma

This is not the first time Alia Bhatt went to do something for the environment with her clothes. The actor owns her own fashion brand Ed-a-Mamma, a sustainable clothing range for kids. Her fashion brand does not use plastic for buttons and its tags can also be reused as bookmarks. Her company uses the leftover fabric to make hair ties and small pouches to ensure minimum waste. The clothes of her brands are made with natural fabrics and also come with seedballs. The actor's vision to create the clothing range was to bring children near to nature.