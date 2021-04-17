DYK Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma Is Related To Bollywood Actor Mithun Chakraborty?

Anupamaa’s Madalsa Sharma is one of the popular artists from the series who essays the role of Vanraj’s love interest, Kayva Gandhi. As the actor is being praised for her performance in the show, a fact about the actor is still unknown to many. Not many people know that Madalsa Sharma’s father-in-law is one of the legendary artists from the entertainment industry.

Anupamaa’s Madalsa Sharma is related to THIS Bollywood star

Anupamaa’s Madalsa Sharma got married in 2018 to Mimoh Chakraborty, who is the son of the legendary Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty. The actor is not only related to Mithun Chakraborty but also to another popular actor from the industry, Sheela Sharma. Sheela Sharma is the mother of Anupamaa’s Madalsa Sharma and is best known for her appearances in Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Ghatak, Humraaz, Ajnabee and many other movies. Another member from Madalsa Sharma's family who is a part of the entertainment industry is her father, Subhash Sharma - a famous director and producer.

Madalsa Sharma decided to become an actor a long time ago and joined Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Insitute and took acting lessons. She even learnt dancing under two of the prolific choreographers of the Hindi film industry, Shiamak Davar and Ganesh Acharya.

Madalsa began her acting career in 2009 with a Telugu movie, Fitting Master, that became a huge hit among the audience as well as the critics. Even Madalsa Sharma was applauded for her performance in the movie. She then made her Kannada debut with Shourya that was a breakthrough in her career. The actor then went on to appear in another Telugu film and later in 2011, she made her Bollywood debut with the movie Angel. After appearing in a variety of Telugu and Tamil projects, she also became a part of a German movie, The Girl With The Indian Emerald. Some of the other movies in which Madalsa Sharma essayed significant roles include Patiala Dreamz, Chitram Cheppina Katha, Paisa Ho Paisa, Super 2, Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyar Ke, Mem Vayasuku Vacham, Ram Leela, Dil Sala Sanki, Dove, and others. Currently, she is working in her television debut show, Anupamaa as Kavya and has also been nominated in the category for the best supporting actor at the ITA Awards.

Image Source- Madalsa Sharma's Instagram, Mithun Chakraborthy FC Instagram