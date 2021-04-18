DYK Athiya Shetty Once Got Into Trouble At 16 After Lying To Father Suniel Shetty?

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty and daughter Athiya Shetty are known to have a close relationship with each other despite their differences in personality. Like any other father-daughter relationship, the duo also went through a tough time when Athiya Shetty did not heed her father's warnings and got in trouble. In a throwback interview, the actress revealed the time she lied to her father and how Suniel Shetty reacted to it.

Athiya Shetty got in trouble after lying

The Hero actress was asked by DNA if she ever lied to her father to which the actress praised her father for trusting her and never refusing her for anything. Athiya went on to recall an incident from when she was 16 years old and was not allowed to go clubbing. Suniel Shetty chimed in on the conversation revealing that it was a New Year's Eve night and he had instructed Athiya to avoid public places including clubs.

Expressing his concern, Suniel admitted that the reason behind his restrictions was that if they were caught by media, it would be breaking news. To Suniel Shetty's horror, it was exactly what happened when Athiya got surrounded by cops and cameras shoved into her face. Recalling the incident, Athiya said she called her father who sent someone to pick her up. The young actress revealed that her father's silent treatment was worse than any punishment and said that she did not receive any deadline after returning from New York.

A look at Athiya Shetty's Instagram

The actress enjoys a following of 2.6 million followers on Instagram where she consistently posts about her private and professional life. Recently, Athiya shared a snap where she can be seen all glammed up and captioned the post hoping to be able to leave her house properly in May. The Hero actress also shared pictures where she can be seen flaunting her summer outfit and simply captioned the post as 'wild child'.

Athiya Shetty's movies

After marking her debut in Bollywood with Nikhil Advani's Hero in 2015, Athiya went on to star in Mubarakan opposite Anil Kapoor. The actress has also appeared in music videos like Tere Naal Nachna by Badshah. Athiya Shetty is all set to appear in Afshan Ashiq's biopic film, Hope Solo directed by Manish Harishankar.

Promo Pic Credit: Athiya Shetty & Suniel Shetty IG