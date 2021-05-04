DYK Billie Eilish Was A Huge 'Walking Dead' Fan & It Served As Inspiration For Her Songs?

Bad Guy singer Billie Eilish started out small by making music in her bedroom in Los Angeles along with her elder brother Finneas O'Connell. Today, both musicians are some of the most successful young artists in the music industry, with Billie having a whopping seven Grammys to her name. The young singer is known for her dark and intense lyrics and she revealed where she got the inspiration for the same.

Billie Eilish's songs lyrics inspiration

The 19-year-old singer had a calling for music since a very young age. Billie Eilish's age was just 11 when she wrote the lyrics 'In the end, when they’re all gone, when the world is silent and the days are long, just you and I, we’ll be alive, we made it on our own'. She finally revealed where she got inspired to write these dark lyrics in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Billie revealed that she was obsessed with the AMC series The Walking Dead as a child. She made use of the horror storyline and graphic sceneries as a source for her inspiration to write the dark lyrics. She also told the magazine that if her fans watch all the Walking Dead seasons, they would find many similarities in her music and the show. Billie further added some of the episode titles are in her songs.

Billie Eilish's songs over the years

The singer received attention after she released her single Ocean Eyes to SoundCloud. Her first EP Don't Smile at Me topped musical charts in UK, Canada, and the US. At the age of 18, the singer took home Grammy for Song of the Year and Record of the Year for Bad Guy. Recently, the singer revealed that she would be releasing her second studio album named Happier Than Ever on the 30th of July which will consist of 16 songs.

A look at Billie Eilish's Instagram

The young singer is making several headlines after appearing on Vogue's cover in a completely new avatar. Subject to body shaming at a young age, Billie sent a powerful message to the people who scrutinized her for wearing baggy clothes in the past. She captioned the pictures urging her fans to do whatever they want as she had fun while shooting with the magazine in an ensemble of corsets and catsuits.

