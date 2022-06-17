DYK Dharmendra Bribed Spot Boys On Sets Of 'Sholay' Just To Hug Hema Malini? Deets Inside

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini are undoubtedly one of the most celebrated couples in Bollywood. The much-loved pair tied the knot in 1980 and share two children together - Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Dharmendra and Hema Malini's love story is no less than a fairytale. The duo initially shared screen space with each other in Tum Haseen Main Jawan and reportedly fell in love while filming the movie.

Since their first film, the two worked together on a number of projects including Sholay which went on to become one of the greatest blockbusters of all time. Reportedly, while filming for a scene in Sholay, Dharmendra bribed the spot boys on the sets of the film so that he could repeatedly hug his ladylove, Hema Malini.

Dharmendra paid large amount to spot boys on Sholay sets to woo Hema Malini

As per the reports of Pinkvilla, Dharmendra did everything to make the dream girl fall in love with him. However among all his efforts, one of his mischievous acts managed to impress Hema Malini. As per the portal, during one of the scenes where Dharmendra teaches Hema Malini how to use a revolver, the actor used to pay the spot boys Rs 20 to purposely make blunders so that he could hug his ladylove again and again.

The actor had informed the spot boys about some secret gestures that he would do so that they could cause disturbance during the scene. For instance, if the veteran actor pulled his ear, they would either mess up the trolley movement or drop a reflector. With this, the Apne actor kept on paying the spot boy continuously to disrupt the filming and ended up spending Rs 2000 for it. Later, when Hema Malini came to know about Dharmendra's tricks, she was super impressed by him and eventually ended up having feelings for the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor.

More about Dharmendra and Hema Malini's love story

Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur and already had two sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol when he initially met Hema Malini. The duo sparked their dating rumours while filming for Tum Haseen Main Jawan. However, initially, Hema Malini did not reciprocate Dharmendra's love and even turned down his proposal. However, with time, Dharmendra won his lady love's heart and dated her for almost 5 years before getting married.

Image: Instagram@dreamgirlhemamalini, Twitter@Mosessapir