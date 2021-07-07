DYK Dilip Kumar Rejected A Hollywood Film? Here Are 10 Lesser-known Facts About The Legend

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last after a prolonged battle with age-related illness. The thespian, considered among the greatest actors of the Indian film industry, passed away at age 98 at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. Tributes for the great, who was known with terms like 'Tragedy King' for his impactful acting, poured in across social media.

Lesser-known facts about Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar’s real name was Mohammed Yusuf Khan and he was born in undivided India’s Peshawar.

Dilip Kumar grew up in the same neighbourhood as another legend, Raj Kapoor in Nashik.

One out of 12 siblings, Dilip Kumar left home over an argument with his father and reached Pune, where he set up a sandwich stall at the army club, and returned home after collecting Rs 5000.

A visit to Bombay Talkies in 1943 with Dr Masani proved to be the turning point in his life, where he met actress Devika Rani, the owner of the company. He was hired for Rs 1250 per month as a scriptwriter.

Devika Rani suggested that he changes his name and also offered him his first film, Jwar Bhata.

Dilip Kumar was said to be in a relationship with then superstar Madhubala for 7 years. However, he married actress Saira Banu in 1966 and his second marriage of two years to socialite Asma Sahiba ended in 1983.

Dilip Kumar served as a Sherrif of Bombay for three years between 1979 to 1982 and also a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from 2000-2006.

Dilip Kumar was offered a major role in Lawrence of Arabia by British Director David Lean in 1962. However, the actor turned it down.

Dilip Kumar became the first actor to charge Rs 1 lakh per film during that era.

Dilip Kumar's Mughal-E-Azam (1960) became the highest-grossing Hindi film of that period, a record it held for 15 years. It is still considered among the highest all-time blockbusters, as its inflated-adjusted collections are reported to be over Rs 1000 crore.

