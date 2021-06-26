DYK Diljit Dosanjh's Sajjan Singh Rangroot Was 1st Punjabi Film To Release In Russia?

Diljit Dosanjh has made quite a name for himself with his movies and his music in Bollywood. But his main area of expertise and where he started out was the Punjabi film industry. This is where he stated his loyalties lay and that was the industry he said he wanted to expose to the world. Now the Punjabi film industry is known for not getting its films dubbed. Every movie of theirs has always released only in Punjabi and their fan base has been a Punjabi speaking audience. All of this took a turn with one of Diljit Dosanjh’s movies.

The first Punjabi film to be released in Russia

Sajjan Singh Rangroot is a 2018 film that documented the Punjabi struggle during World War I. This movie made history because it was the first Punjabi movie that was released in Russia. Sajjan Singh Rangroot was dubbed in Russian to be able to cater to the needs of a wider audience. What was even bigger news was the fact that the film was releasing in Russia on the same day it received a theatrical release in India. The distribution for the film was done by Omjee Group, one of the biggest Punjabi film distributors in India.

Diljit Dosanjh had taken to his social media to share the news at the time that Sajjan Singh Rangroot was going to be the first Punjabi film to have a release in Russia. He had shared his joy on the news by sharing a poster of the film with the name of the film written in Russian. He had said that it was because of his fans and their support that the film was being able to reach where it was. He had written in his caption, “Dosanjh's Sajjan Singh Rangroot was the first Indian Punjabi film to release in Russia”. The post had received a lot of love from his fans and had also received a lot of visibility. Diljit Dosanjh had shared the news with his fans on March 9, 2018. The post has, to date, received 110,279 likes and over a thousand comments on Instagram.

