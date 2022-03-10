DYK Emraan Hashmi Was Offered A Role In Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'? Read

Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has bowled over the audiences post its theatrical release and managed to fetch a great business at the ticket windows. It emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of the pandemic era and minted some whopping figures. Notably, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial recently entered the 100 crore club as well.

Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role and chronicles the journey of a real-life madam, Gangubai, who rose to be one of the most powerful figures of Mumbai's Kamathipura region. The Alia Bhatt-starrer has become a trending topic these days with netizens and a plethora of movie buffs expressing their views on the film. There was a massive buzz surrounding the star cast of the film prior to its release, soon the hype increased after Ajay Devgn's special cameo in the biographical crime drama's news broke out. Alongside Ajay, there were speculations that Emraan Hashmi would also feature in a special role in the film.

Emraan Hashmi was offered which role in Gangubai Kathiawadi?

The news of Emraan Hashmi being a part of Gangubai Kathiawadi was doing rounds on the internet for a long time. However, post the film's release, such rumours were put to rest. Fans were excited to see Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi's duo creating the same magic as they did in the 2010 film Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. But unfortunately, they were disappointed. It soon became clear that Emraan is not a part of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

As per the reports of Bollywood Hungama, a source revealed to the portal-

“Emraan Hashmi was offered the part of Ramneek in the film. He’s the boyfriend of Ganga (Alia Bhatt) in Kathiawad. He’s the one who tricks her into running with him to Bombay so that he can help her become a film heroine. He even smartly convinces Ganga not to inform her parents that she’s heading to Bombay. Once they reach the city of dreams, Ramneek sells Ganga at the brothel of Sheela (Seema Pahwa) for Rs. 1000.”

The source further added-

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali felt that Emraan Hashmi would have been apt for the part as he has done grey and slightly negative roles in the past. Also, it would have added to the star power of the movie. However, Emraan turned down the film after showing interest. The reason is not known.”

For the unversed, well-known television personality Varun Kapoor was roped in to play Ramneek in the film. Varun Kapoor is known for shows like Swaragini, Savitri Devi College & Hospital, Saraswatichandra and many others.

Image:Instagram@therealemraan,aliaabhatt