DYK Groom To Be Vicky Kaushal Loves Romance Dramas? See List Of His Favourite Films

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding is currently the most talked about event in Bollywood. Although the bride and groom haven't confirmed anything about the rumoured nuptials, several media outlets have confirmed their wedding. As the dates for the couple's wedding inches closer, here is a fun fact about the groom-to-be.

While answering some of the most asked questions by fans on Google, Vicky shared a list of his favourite Hindi movies and the majority of them were romance dramas. See the list of Vicky Kaushal's favourite movies below.

Vicky Kaushal's favourite Hindi movies

Vicky Kaushal in a video shared by Google's 'Top questions answered', gave replies to some of the most asked questions. The rumoured groom-to-be shared his favourite movies from Hollywood as well as Bollywood. Kaushal revealed that his favourite Hindi movies were, Mughal-e-Azam, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Deevar. The actor also revealed his favourite Hollywood movies and they were the Godfather series, Oceans series, 12 Angry Men and The Shawshank Redemption.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding

The rumours about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding started floating around when reports emerged that the two had a Roka ceremony during Diwali this year. Although the two have not confirmed their relationship, actor Harshvardhan Kapoor had confirmed that the two were dating in a show. Katrina and Vicky will have their wedding festivities including their sangeet and Mehendi ceremony on December 8, wedding ceremony as per Hindu rituals on December 9, while the couple and the guests will check out of the hotels on December 10.

The couple had invited several celebs from the industry like Sidharth Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Arpita Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Abbas, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Sooraj Pancholi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar, and others.

Several hotels have been booked to accommodate the guests in Sawai Madhopur while three have been booked in Jaipur as well. The guest will arrive by 22 charter planes to Jaipur while they will then be taken to Sawai Madhopur in 70 luxury cars, as per several reports.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal