DYK Jackie Shroff's Poem Made Neha Kakkar Blush On Indian Idol 12?

Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram handle on Sunday, June 13, to share a throwback video from the Indian Idol 12, which aired in November 2020. The show once featured Jackie Shroff as a special guest during an episode in March. All of the contestants sang some of Shroff's popular tracks in his tribute. During the episode, Jackie Shroff was asked to offer a piece of life advice and along with his advice, he was all praises for judge Neha Kakkar's smile, which made her blush.

Jackie Shroff's advice to keep smiling like Neha Kakkar

In the video, Jackie Shroff was asked to give a life lesson and he told that a person should keep smiling, just like Neha Kakkar. The Rangeela actor said that Neha's smile was the biggest sign of peace and love and said if we keep smiling there was no other better feeling in the world, there are enough sorrows in this world anyway. He then goes on to narrate a Shayari in Hindi for Neha's smile and she could not help but blush and smile throughout. Neha wrote in the caption, "When somebody asked @apnabhidu #JackyShroff Sir a Life Lesson!! 🥰🙈🙌🏼P.S. #IndianIdol is the best show ever!!!! ♥️".

Taking to the comment section, Neha Kakkar's husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh, who is always head over heels for his wife, wrote, "He's absolutely Right!!!!", with heart eyes, flying kiss and hugging emoticons. Neha's older brother, singer Tony Kakkar wrote, "Best smile in the world". Singer Afsana Khan dropped several red heart emoticons. Her fans on the other hand also agreed with Jackie Shroff and many dropped red hearts and fire emoticons in the comments.

A look at Neha Kakkar's Instagram

Last week, Neha Kakkar celebrated her 33rd birthday on June 7. This was her first birthday post-marriage, and her husband Rohanpreet went all about to get her special gifts. Rohanpreet got her a bunch of gifts that consisted of everything Neha was craving for and she was amazed since most of the stores are closed due to lockdown. She wrote in the caption, "Man of My Dreams…… @rohanpreetsingh He brought me every single thing I was craving for!!!! Even after knowing the fact that stores aren’t open, deliveries are difficult, what not.. Still he managed to get me all this.. Rohu baby I LOVE YOU!".

IMAGE: JACKIE SHROFF/ NEHA KAKKAR'S INSTAGRAM

