DYK John Abraham Declined THIS Prominent Role In Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'Guru'?

On the occasion of John Abraham's birthday, it will be a delight for his fans to learn some fun and lesser-known facts about the actor and his movies. The actor began his modelling career by appearing in a popular music video by the Punjabi singer, Jazzy B, and soon made his debut in Bollywood in 2003 with the movie, Jism.

Read further ahead to know some interesting facts about the Satyameva Jayate star.

Interesting facts about John Abraham

Though John Abraham has been a part of some of the iconic movies in his career so far, not many of his fans know that he was once offered a significant role in Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Guru. According to IMDB, John Abraham rejected the offer to essay the role of Shyam Saxena in the film which was based on the journalist, Swaminathan Gurumurthy. The role was later bagged by the talented actor R Madhavan.

The actor was even offered the role of Nikhil Rai in the 2005 romantic movie, Silsiilay, but after he declined to lay the role, it was offered to Ashmit Patel.

It wasn't the first time when Ashmit Patel was offered a role rejected by John Abraham. It is not known to many people that John Abraham was the first choice of the makers of the film, Nazar, for the role of Rohan which was given to Ashmit Patel.

Filmmaker Rajiv Rai once approached the actor to essay the significant role of Sameer Hans in the movie, Asambhav, but due to the actor's refusal, Rai decided to make the character older and confirmed Naseeruddin Shah for the same.

While the actor turned down many roles in his career, he was once replaced by Arjun Rampal for a cameo appearance in the movie, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.

John Abraham's upcoming movies

John Abraham has currently a couple of movies on his plate that are expected to release in 2022. He will be seen in the upcoming science-fiction action thriller movie, Attack, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. He is also gearing up for the release of Ek Villain Returns alongside Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on 8 July 2022. John Abraham will also be seen in the movie, Pathan, directed by Milap Zaveri.

Image: PTI//Guru Movie Poster