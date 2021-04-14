DYK Kabir Bedi & Protima Gupta Had An Open Marriage Till He Fell For Parveen Babi: Memoir

As Kabir Bedi, one of the prominent actors from the Bollywood industry, is soon to launch his memoir, a few excerpts from his autobiography revealed a lot about his personal relationships as well as his journey in Bollywood. He even opened up about his relationship with the late actor Parveen Babi and his failed marriage with Protima Gupta. Read further ahead to know more about what the actor revealed in his memoir, Stories I Must Tell.

Kabir Bedi on his failed marriage and love affair in 'Stories I Must Tell'

According to the reports by Asianet, a few excerpts from Kabir Bedi’s upcoming memoir, Stories I Must Tell depicted his Bollywood journey and his relationships. In one of the chapters, the actor wrote about his failed open marriage with the Odissi dancer, Protima Gupta and revealed how he was feeling alone and unhappy. He added how the idea of an open marriage seemed like a good idea at first but only caused him greater anxiety in the end. He further revealed how their relationship had led to a lack of intimacy and added how he didn’t feel the love he wanted and the sharing and caring he needed and stated how even he was not able to give the same. Kabir Bedi even mentioned how he felt empty and dejected in his relationship and how the void was later filled with Parveen Babi.

Speaking about his relationship with Parveen Babi, he first praised the actor on how she was living openly with her then-boyfriend, Danny Denzongpa and further revealed how he fell in love with her. He then mentioned how there was no easy way to break this news to Protima. He then talked about the time he finally revealed this to Protima and added how she felt that their relationship had finally changed forever. He also added how he held her by her shoulders to embrace her goodbye and stated how she clung to him and burst out crying. He then mentioned how Protima finally asked him to leave her alone when he revealed how Parveen Babi and he were in love with each other.

Kabir Bedi’s ex-wife, Protima Gupta and him have a daughter together, Pooja Bedi who is also a well-known actor in the movie industry. Kabir Bedi and Parveen Babi were together until she died in 2005 due to multiple organ failure. He married British-born Parveen Dusanjh a day before he turned 70.

Image Source- Kabir Bedi's Instagram, Parveen Babi FC Instagram