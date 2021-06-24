DYK Minissha Lamba Would Have Become A Journalist If Not For THIS Opportunity? READ

Bachna Ae Haseeno actress Minissha Lamba found fame after appearing in several successful movies, one of them being a National Award winner. However, acting was not the career path in the actress's mind as she wanted to become a journalist or a writer. Read more to know the reason Minissha had a change of heart for her future.

Minissha Lamba wanted to be a journalist?

The 36-years-old actress is known for her beauty and stellar acting in the handful of movies she has acted in. Starting off her career in modeling, the actress wanted to become a writer or a journalist, according to Orissa Post. The actress was still studying at the Miranda House, a university in Delhi when she modeled for popular brands such as Hajmola, Airtel, Sunsilk, LG, Sony, and Cadbury.

It was during her days of modeling,that Vicky Donor fame director Shoojit Sircar approached the young actress to work in the movie Yahaan. The movie went on to become Minissha Lamba's debut movie and she shot it while still studying at the university. The actress since then climbed the ladder of success in Bollywood one movie at a time.

A look at Minissha Lamba movies

After the release of Minissha Lamba's debut movie, she went on to appear in several movies such as Das Kahaniyaan, Anamika, Corporate, Rocky: The Rebel, Anthony Kaun Hai, and Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. The breakthrough came for her in 2008 when she appeared in Yash Raj Films' Bachna Ae Haseeno as it went on to become the most successful movie. The actress was next seen in Well Done Abba, which bagged the National Film Award for Best Film on Social Issues in 2010.

More on Minissha Lamba

Known for being a private person, the actress has kept her personal life details out of the media eye. However, some controversies have followed the actress throughout her career from being in a secret relationship to having plastic surgery. Minissha Lamba's husband Ryan Tham is the cousin of famous actress Pooja Bedi but the marriage did not last long as the couple called off their wedding in 2020 after five years together.

IMAGE- MINISSHA LAMBA'S INSTAGRAM

