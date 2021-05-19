DYK Nick Jonas Was Part Of Disney's 'Beauty And The Beast' Musical?

Beauty and the Beast is an Academy Award-winning animated musical film by Disney, that released in 1991. Following its success, the story was adapted as a Broadway Musical starting in 1994. The play featured several popular names including Nick Jonas who was a part of the show for a brief time.

Nick Jonas was part of Disney's Beauty and the Beast: The Broadway Musical

Beauty and the Beast Broadway Musical earned praises from the audiences and was a commercial success. The makers began a world tour with different actors joining at different locations. Nick Jonas was added to the musical in 2002 when he was nine years old. He played Chip, a young teacup and son of Mrs. Potts. The artist was dressed as the character and adored many.

The original Broadway had Brian Press essaying the role which went to various artists. It includes Adam Wylie, Gil Filar, Noah Reid, and others. After Nick Jonas, the character was portrayed by Harrison Chad, Henry Hodges, and Andrew Keenan-Bolger.

Beauty and the Beast ran on Broadway for thirteen years with more than 5,400 performances. It became Broadway's tenth longest-running production in history. The musical was played in thirteen countries and 115 cities and grossed over $1.7 billion worldwide. The cast at different places has names famous like Susan Egan, Terrence Mann, Burke Moses, Garry Beach, Beth Fowler, Rachel Beck, Hugh Jackman, and more.

The music was by Alan Menken, from lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book by Linda Woolverton. The story was originally based on the classic French fairy tale by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont. It won a Tony Awards for Best Costume Design in 1994, and Best New Musical at Laurence Olivier Award in 1998.

Nick Jonas has been a part of few other acclaimed plays. His first Theater production was A Christmas Carol (2000) in which he played Tiny Tim, followed by Little Jake in Annie Get Your Gun (2001). Jonas' other Theatre credits include Les Misérables (2003 and 2010), The Sound of Music (2003), Hairspray (2011), and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (2012).

IMAGE: NICKJONAS INSTAGRAM

