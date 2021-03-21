DYK Radhika Apte Is A Trained And Skilled Performer In THIS Indian Dance Form

Radhika Apte, known for her works in movies like Andhadhun, Lust Stories, and Pad Man, is not only a talented actress but also a skilled dancer. The 35-year-old actress, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming Disney + Hotstar original Ok Computer has stunned her fans with her soulful and natural acting. But did you know that Radhika Apte is also just as talented and natural at a traditional dance form of India?

Radhika Apte is a trained Kathak dancer

Portraying realistic roles in indie movies, the actress never got a chance to flaunt her dancing skills on the big screen. Fans will be surprised to know that Radhika received training for Kathak, an Indian Classical dance form when she was young. Radhika not only trained for a classical dance form but also received training as a contemporary dancer in London later.

Latest Radhika Apte Instagram update

Recently, Radhika Apte took to Instagram to share pictures from the recent magazine photoshoot with Vogue India. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, Radhika looked chic as she donned an abstract off-shoulder gown with natural makeup. Sharing multiple pictures on social media, Radhika informed her fans on Instagram that this photo shoot was one of her favourite photoshoots of all time.

A peek at Radhika Apte Instagram

With an online following of 3.3 million, Radhika constantly updates her fans with snippets from her professional and personal life. From her fashion photoshoots to throwback pictures of her childhood, Radhika enjoys sharing moments of joy with her fans through her pictures and videos. The actress also shared pictures of her dogs with sweet captions.

A look at Radhika Apte movies

Having worked in multiple languages like Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, and Kannada, Radhika has proved her versatility in acting by portraying various roles. After making her debut in Bollywood with the movie Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! in a supporting role, Radhika bagged her first lead role in the Bengali movie, Antaheen. The actress gained critical acclamation from her works in indie movies like Parched and Phobia. Radhika is now all set to star in Disney + Hotstar's upcoming sci-fi comedy Ok Computer alongside Vijay Varma.