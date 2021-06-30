DYK Raj Kaushal's 'My Brother Nikhil' Is The First Mainstream Indian Film On Homosexuality

Popular Indian actor and television personality Mandira Bedi's filmmaker-husband Raj Kaushal passed away on Wednesday, June 30 after suffering from a heart attack. Raj Kaushal is known for helming films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Anthony Kaun Hai. He tied the knot with Mandira Bedi in the year 1999 and have two kids—Vir whom she gave birth to and Tara whom the couple adopted in 2020.

About Raj Kaushal's My Brother Nikhil

As soon as news of Raj Kaushal's death broke out, filmmaker Onir with whom he collaborated in the critically acclaimed movie My Brother Nikhil mourned the loss of the filmmaker.

Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul. pic.twitter.com/zAitFfYrS7 — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर he/him (@IamOnir) June 30, 2021

My Brother Nikhil is a 2005 Bollywood film, directed by Onir and produced by Mandira Bedi's late husband Raj Kaushal. Starring Sanjay Suri in the titular role, the movie is set in Goa and based on the real-life story of Dominic D'souza who was diagnosed with AIDS between 1986 and 1994 when the awareness of the disease was considerably low in India. According to IMDb, this is the first mainstream Indian film to address the issue of homosexuality as the film explored the dynamics of a queer love story.

A look at My Brother Nikhil plot

The story revolves around the life of Nikhil Kapoor played by Sanjay Suri, a state swimming champion loved and adored by his parents played by Victor Banerjee and Lilette Dubey and his sister Anamika played by Juhi Chawla. The movie shows Nikhil as a homosexual who meets Nigel played by Purab Kohli at a party and they fall in love with each other. However, Nikhil's life falls apart when his swim team's doctor calls him to tell him that he has been diagnosed with HIV. The news goes viral in no time resulting in him being kicked off from the team, abandoned by his friends and getting thrown out of his house. Nikhil eventually moves in with Nigel who takes care of him and Nikhil's sister also stands by him in full support. One day he is arrested because he is HIV positive and is forced into isolation by law as the Goa Public Health Act allowed the government to isolate HIV positive people during that time. Nigel and Anamika bail him out despite facing threats from the community and eventually, his parents reconcile with him.

The movie was screened at 40 International festivals and won several accolades including the Audience Choice Awards in Milan, LGBT film festival, Best Film & Jury Audience Choice Award at Montreal amongst others. Jui Chawla also won the Zee Best Actress Critic Award for her performance in the movie.

