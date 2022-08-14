DYK Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Had A Bollywood Connection? Late Investor Produced THESE Films

In a major loss to the business world, Indian billionaire businessman and investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who was fondly known as the Big Bull of Dalal Street and the King of Bull Market, breathed his last on Sunday morning, August 14, 2022. Jhunjhunwala was reportedly in a wheelchair for a long time and suffered from multiple health issues. He was brought to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital at 6:45 am, where he was declared dead. The ace investor was 62.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was one of the biggest businessmen in India who had ventured into various industries. However, not many people know that the businessman also had ties with Indian cinema. Jhunjhunwala had produced a few well-known films over the years.

Jhunjhunwala bankrolled the 2012 Hindi film English Vinglish, which starred late Bollywood actor Sridevi. The movie followed the life of an Indian housewife who decides to learn English to regain her respect in her family. Jhunjhunwala also produced the 2015 Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush-starrer Shamitabh and Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's Ki & Ka.

More about Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's airlines

A few days ahead of his sudden demise, Jhunjhunwala launched his airline Akasa Air. The first flight of the airline took off on August 7, from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. The airline got its air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on July 7. Following the demise of the ace investor, Akasa Air released its statement as its officials mourned Jhunjhunwala's death. The statement read, "We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala this morning... Akasa Air will honour Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s legacy, values, and belief in us by striving to run a great airline: Akasa Air on the demise of its founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala."

We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala this morning... Akasa Air will honour Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s legacy, values, and belief in us by striving to run a great airline: Akasa Air on the demise of its founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala pic.twitter.com/Ql9nO7DwOr — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022

