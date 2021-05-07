DYK Ranbir Kapoor Acted In 'Student Oscar' Nominated Short-film 'Karma' Before 'Saawariya'

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood after delivering a number of blockbuster movies. Fans of the actor famously know him for debuting in the film industry in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya along with Sonam Kapoor. But did you know, Ranbir Kapoor's first acting job was not Saawariya or any other big-shot Bollywood movie but a short film?

Ranbir Kapoor in Karma

Directed by legendary filmmaker B.R. Chopra's son Abhay Chopra, Karma was the 38-year-old actor's first-ever acting job. The short film is now being screened on Bandra Film Festival's official Youtube video under the category 'A Point Across'. According to the official Bandra Film Festival Instagram, Ranbir worked in this movie when he was studying at a film institute in 2004 with director Abhay Chopra and had not even started his career.

Talking about working with Ranbir Kapoor in Karma, according to the reports from Mid-Day, Abhay Chopra praised the actor for his effortless acting. Admiring his work ethic, Abhay stated that acting flows in Ranbir's veins and even complimented Sharat Saxena for his intense and powerful performance. Abhay expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to work on the movie and getting an extended viewership at the Bandra Film Festival.

What is Karma about?

The movie followed the story of a jailer who faces the dilemma of executing his own son due to the capital punishment law in the country. Talking about the movie, Abhay said that he made the movie when capital punishment in India was at the center of all the debates and discussions. He stated that this movie was a fiction that was heavily inspired by reality. The movie was nominated for the Students' Oscars.

Karma movie cast

The movie saw Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of Aryan Malhotra and Sharat Saxena in the role of Raj Malhotra, the jailer. Along with them, Milind Joshi, Suriner Pal, and Sushovan Banerjee were seen playing important roles in the movie. Directed by Abhay Chopra, the short film is written by Rakesh Bakshi, and Abhay Chopra.

Ranbir Kapoor's movies over the years

After making his debut in mainstream Bollywood in Saawariya alongside Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir went on to work in movies like Wake Up Sid, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. His movies Raajneeti, Sanju, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani are some of his most successful movies of all time. The actor is now set to Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt.

IMAGE- NEETU KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.