DYK Raveena Tandon's Teen-age Crush Fat-shamed Her, Eventually Leading Her To Lose Weight

Raveena Tandon was one of the most popular actors of the '90s and early 2000s. The actor, in a career spanning over 30 years, has given the audience many memorable performances and is also a recipient of the National Award. Raveena Tandon in one of her interviews, once revealed that her teenage crush had fat-shamed her which led her to lose weight.

When Raveena Tandon's crush fat-shamed her

Raveena Tandon in a throwback interview with Simi Garewal opened up about a rather funny incident from her teenage days. Raveena revealed that she had always been on the healthier side during her school days and narrated a story which was about how she decided to lose weight. The actress said that when she was 14, she had a crush on her brother's friend and used to sit on the terrace and wait for him. One day, he pulled Raveena's hair and called her 'moti', that's when she decided to lose weight and started going on walks. When she turned 16, her crush asked her out but by that time she was already 3 inches taller than him.

Raveena Tandon rescues a dog from the streets

Raveena Tandon recently shared a video on her Instagram, in which she was seen rescuing a puppy from the streets of Mumbai. While sharing the video, the actor informed that the pup was now safe and asked people to adopt the adorable puppy. Raveena wrote "How I spent my rainy day ? Not doing “tip tip barsa pani” yet, but that also soon, instead Rescued this little one from the rain and off the streets yesterday trying to cross a flooded road, cold, wet shivering and very very scared, He is 2 and a half months old. this little fella has been taken to the doctor by @petaindia and is In good health. Anyone who wants to adopt Lil Gabru please message@therudrafoundation or. @petaindia. During rains, floods and extreme heat conditions, these beautiful kind creatures need our help, always keep a local NGO number handy to call if you see any animal in distress. Lots of people are doing great work."

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the period action film K.G.F: Chapter 2. Raveena will be playing the role of Ramika Sen, Prime Minister of India. The movie features actor Yash in the lead role.

