DYK: 'Shreya Ghoshal Day' Is Celebrated Every Year In Ohio, And It's Not Even On Her B'day

It's Shreya Ghoshal's birthday on Friday, March 12. In June, an entire day is dedicated to her in Ohio by the former governor for her contribution to music.

Isha Khatu
Singer Shreya Ghoshal is known for her melodious voice all over the world. It's Shreya Ghoshal's birthday on Friday, March 12 as she will turn 36. Did you know in Ohio, the citizens dedicated an entire day on a date that is not even her birth date? On the occasion of Shreya Ghoshal's birthday take a look at when "Shreya Ghoshal Day 2021" will be celebrated.

Shreya Ghoshal Day 2021 will be celebrated on June 26

Shreya Ghoshal's songs have won millions of hearts all over the world. Apart from being a playback singer, she also performs at various concerts worldwide. In 2010, Shreya performed in Ohio and the people who attended along with the First Lady of the State were touched by her music. The Governor Ted Strickland of the US state of Ohio had then declared June 26, the day she performed as Shreya Ghoshal Day. He honoured her for her contribution to music and playback singing. 

On June 26, 2020, Shreya took to her Instagram account to thank them for the gesture as Ohio celebrated 10th Shreya Ghoshal Day. She thanked them for showering her with love for her music. She wrote, "It’s 10 Years Of Shreya Ghoshal Day. I feel too humbled by the way fans have celebrated this day every year without fail." She added that the audience inspired her to create music that has in turn created a place in their hearts. She also thanked her fans for the support for all these years.  

Shreya Ghoshal's trivia 

  • Shreya started learning music when she was just four years old. Her mother was her first music teacher. 
  • At the age of sixteen, she won the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa trophy in the singing reality show held by Zee TV. 
  • Shreya is the first Indian singer to get a wax figurine in Madame Tussauds Museum.
  • She sings songs in 14 different languages including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarathi, Assamese, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Nepali, Oriya, and Tulu.
  • After listening to Shreya Ghoshal's songs many directors approached her to act in their films and start her acting career. However, she gently refused them saying that she wanted to only focus on her music. 
  • She was honoured in London in  April 2013 by the selected members of the House of Commons of the United Kingdom.

 

 

 

