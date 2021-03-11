DYK: 'Shreya Ghoshal Day' Is Celebrated Every Year In Ohio, And It's Not Even On Her B'day

Singer Shreya Ghoshal is known for her melodious voice all over the world. It's Shreya Ghoshal's birthday on Friday, March 12 as she will turn 36. Did you know in Ohio, the citizens dedicated an entire day on a date that is not even her birth date? On the occasion of Shreya Ghoshal's birthday take a look at when "Shreya Ghoshal Day 2021" will be celebrated.

Shreya Ghoshal Day 2021 will be celebrated on June 26

Shreya Ghoshal's songs have won millions of hearts all over the world. Apart from being a playback singer, she also performs at various concerts worldwide. In 2010, Shreya performed in Ohio and the people who attended along with the First Lady of the State were touched by her music. The Governor Ted Strickland of the US state of Ohio had then declared June 26, the day she performed as Shreya Ghoshal Day. He honoured her for her contribution to music and playback singing.

On June 26, 2020, Shreya took to her Instagram account to thank them for the gesture as Ohio celebrated 10th Shreya Ghoshal Day. She thanked them for showering her with love for her music. She wrote, "It’s 10 Years Of Shreya Ghoshal Day. I feel too humbled by the way fans have celebrated this day every year without fail." She added that the audience inspired her to create music that has in turn created a place in their hearts. She also thanked her fans for the support for all these years.

Shreya Ghoshal's trivia