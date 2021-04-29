DYK Siddhant Chaturvedi Studied To Become A CA Before Bollywood Came Calling?

After appearing in Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi became a household name with many admiring his knack for acting effortlessly. But, the journey of becoming an actor was neither easy nor the first calling of the 28-year-old rising star. Hailing from a non-acting background, Siddhant's career choices differed majorly from acting.

Siddhant Chaturvedi is a chartered accountant?

The actor sat down for a heart-to-heart with 'Human of Bombay' and talked about his journey to becoming the beloved MC Sher in Gully Boy. He revealed in the interview that he is a chartered accountant, completing his studies at Mumbai's Mithibai College. Talking about discovering his love for cinema, he revealed that his father would take him to watch movies of Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's debut in acting was the 2016 released series Life Sahi Hai. Siddhant revealed that his initial career choice was to become a CA like his father but after entering his College's drama team, his dreams changed. Siddhant was very passionate about acting and would often juggle between CA studies and theatre. The young actor then said that even though he did not intend on pursuing CA, he had to clear the exams.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's biggest achievement

The actor revealed that his biggest achievement was clearing his CA exams as he never intended to do that. Talking about his struggles with acting, Siddhant said that he struggled with even looking at the camera and would get rejected in many auditions. He also thanked his father in the interview. who he called his personal MC Sher, who encouraged him in pursuing acting and going after his dream.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram

A look at Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram is enough to know that the young artist is not only a smarty-pants but also gifted with many talents. In his recent post, the actor played the guitar and sang for his online fans. In many instances, the actor revealed that he enjoys writing poems and prompts which can be proved by his social media where he openly expresses his thoughts with his fans. Check out some of Siddhant Chaturvedi's posts here.

Promo Pic Credit: Siddhant Chaturvedi IG