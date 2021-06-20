DYK Some Of Dwayne Johnson's Stunts In 'Furious 7' Were Performed By His Cousin?

The ninth installment in the Fast and Furious series is about to release and fans just can't get enough. The films so far have seen appearances from several celebrities like Dwayne Johnson, Ronda Rousey, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Gal Gadot, and many more. Dwayne Johnson in Fast and the Furious has probably had the most memorable appearances since his character appeared in four consecutive movies.

Dwayne Johnson in the F&F franchise

Dwayne Johnson portrayed Luke Hobbs in The Fast and the Furious franchise. Johnson's character Hobbs is a former agent of the Diplomatic Security Service and a protagonist in the franchise. Once tasked to apprehend anti-heroes, Dwayne Johnson in Fast and Furious 7 enlists the help of Dominic Toretto's Crew to apprehend Owen Shaw.

The film saw Dwayne Johnson in a number of action sequences. However, did you know that Dwayne Johnson did not perform most of his stunts on his own? According to IMDb, Johnson's stunts were actually performed by Tanoai Reed, who is his body double and cousin.

More 'Furious 7' trivia

One of the biggest pieces of Fast and Furious gossip ever reported was that Hollywood icon, Denzel Washington turned Furious 7 down. According to comingsoon.net, the rumour was that Denzel Washington was originally asked to take part in the flick, but the Academy Award-winning actor declined the role. Reports say the actor was then replaced by Kurt Russell who plays the role of Brian O’Conner’s father figure. However, some speculations claim that he was supposed to be Dominic Toretto’s father figure instead.

In other trivia, Australian rapper Iggy Azalea makes a cameo appearance in the film. Azalea appears as a racer at Race Wars. In addition, Hollywood singer and rapper T-Pain also appears as himself in the film. The rapper can be seen DJ-ing at a party in Abu Dhabi.

With the release of the next installment in The Fast and the Furious franchise quickly approaching, fans are anxiously anticipating it's release. The next Fast and Furious film, F9 is slated to release on June 25, 2021. The film is the latest in a long line of heart-pumping action flicks where the stars and cars both play leading roles.

Image - Still from Furious 7 trailer

