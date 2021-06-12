DYK Sunny Leone Was The First Indian Celebrity To Launch Her Own Mobile App In India?

Actor Sunny Leone was the first Indian celebrity to launch her own application in the year 2016. The actor has been a prominent face in the film industry for the last few years, ever since she made her debut with the film Jism 2 in 2012. In an interaction with Asian Voice, the actor had revealed that she does not want misinformation to reach the fans even if the media reports some unauthentic news. Her aim was to create a platform where her fans can find all the facts about her, without succumbing to rumours or fake news.

Sunny Leone launches an application

Sunny Leone is a successful Indian actor who has been a part of multiple films and songs in the last few years. She is much-loved amongst the audience, not just for her dancing skills but also for her real-life quirky and sweet persona. The actor has lately been working on a few Bollywood films while running a makeup line that has a commendable consumer base in the country.

In an interaction with Asian Voice, in the year 2016, Sunny Leone had spoken about her very own application which was one of a kind, at that time. The app was made in collaboration with a New York-based startup named Escapex, which has previously developed apps for artists like Bob Marley and Wyclef Jean, amongst others. In the short interview, Sunny Leone revealed that her motive, with this app, was to provide her fans with factual information regarding her life.

Sunny leone was of the belief that the media will gossip about her, no matter what. With this application, she wanted to filter the information before it goes out to the public domain so that all of it is authentic and real. She also wanted to make this app a one-stop shop for all the people to directly interact with her.

Sunny Leone also shed some light on how social media can help celebrities to stay relevant in the current scenario. She said that since most actors have small shelf lives, she feels social media can be the best way to build up a fan following amongst the audience.

IMAGE: SUNNY LEONE INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.