DYK Vidyut Jammwal Made His Regional Cinema Debut In 2011 Alongside Jr NTR?

While fans are aware that Vidyut Jammwal had made his Bollywood debut with the film Force, many might not be aware that the actor had begun his journey with a Telugu film titled Sakthi in 2011, by Meher Ramesh, alongside Jr. NTR and Ileana D'Cruz. Produced by C. Ashwini Dutt, the movie garnered mixed reviews and was praised for its cinematography.

DYK Vidyut Jammwal's debut in Telugu was opposite Jr NTR?

In the film Sakthi, he played the role of Wasim Ali, Sonu Sood's younger son. Interestingly, actors like Manjari Phadnis, Jackie Shroff, S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, Pooja Bedi, were also a part of this outing. Jr. NTR essayed the lead dual role of Sakthi Swaroop and Rudra in the movie. According to the makers, the film follows the story of the olden times in Egypt, wherein a person brings Sonu Sood's head and hands it to his wife, Pooja. Sonu's aim is to demolish India and take Shakti Peetham in control. In this film, Shakti (NTR), who also plays a guide, saves Ileana from the goons, which in turn makes her fall in love with him.

Vidyut Jammwal's debut in Bollywood was alongside John Abraham in Force, but he rose to fame after his power-packed performance in the film Commando, alongside Pooja Chopra and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. In the film, Jammwal won many hearts by showcasing his martial arts (Kalaripayattu) skills and with his stunts.

Vidyut's latest updates

Actor Vidyut recently shared that his name is in the "top martial artists in the world" on Google. He posted a screenshot of the same and wrote, "Jai Hind, Kalaripayattu." His name was amongst other competitors like Jet Li, Jackie Chan, Bruce Lee, Johnny Tri Nguyen, Stevan Seagal, Donnie Yen, Tony Jaa.

On the work front, he was last seen in the film Khuda Haafiz, alongside Annu Kapoor, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Aahana Kumra, Shiv Panditt. Helmed by Faruk Kabir, the movie follows the story of how Sameer goes to any length to find his wife who is abducted by the affluent people in a different country. Vidyut will now be seen in the ZEE5 outing Sanak, directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Sunshine Pictures.

IMAGE: JR NTR/ VIDYUT JAMMWAL'S INSTAGRAM

