DYK Vivek Dahiya's First Impression Of Divyanka Tripathi Was That Of A Tea-stall Owner?

Ye Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya once appeared on a chat show where they opened up about how they first met and how was their impression of each other. Vivek Dahiya also recalled the time when he first saw Divyanka Tripathi on a poster and thought that she owned a tea stall.

When Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya went candid over their first impression

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya interacted with Bollywood Bubble where the latter shared a funny story about how the first impression of his wife was of a tea stall vendor. Recalling the incident, Vivek Dahiya shared how he once received a call for a look test, he went there and got selected. He further stated that as he went for the shoot the next day, he saw a huge poster of Divyanka Tripathi on top of a tea stall. He shared that he asked other people about who she was and later thought that she might be the owner of the tea stall. The actor then added that later he came to know that she was his co-star on the show, Ye Hai Mohabbatein.

Even Divyanka Tripathi was asked about her first impression of her husband Vivek to which she stated that she first met him on the sets where everyone was talking about how a handsome guy was cast for the role of ACP. Vivek Dahiya then intervened and revealed that it was Divyanka’s request to the creative team that they should cast single men on the show and not married ones. The couple then spoke about the time when a common friend set them up for a date. Even Divyanka Tripathi revealed that her husband was a huge prankster on the sets and that they did not interact much on the sets even after they got engaged as Vivek felt awkward speaking to her while she was in her ‘Ishita’ get up. The duo even talked about how they planned their wedding and decided how they won’t spend a lot. They decided to invite limited guests to their wedding and mentioned how they gave passes to them so that people without the passes could not enter the venue.

IMAGE: DIVYANKA TRIPATHI'S INSTAGRAM

