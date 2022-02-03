Legendary Bollywood diva Waheeda Rehman needs no introduction. The actor is known for her ace and versatile acting for decades. She made her acting debut with the 1956 film CID and has been ruling the hearts of her fans ever since. Waheeda Rehman has worked in several blockbuster films, including Guide, Trishul, Adalat, Neel Kamal, and many more, and to date is one of the best female stars the film industry has ever had. However, acting was not her first choice for a career. As Waheeda Rehman turned a year older today, on February 3, and rang into her 84th birthday, here is how she pursued acting and got into the film industry.

Back in September 2021, in an interview with Twinkle Khanna for her Tweak India YouTube channel, Waheeda Rehman revealed she initially wanted to become a doctor. The actor talked about how she learned Bharatnatyam with the support of her father when Twinkle Khanna asked her she wanted to become a doctor. The legendary actor in return narrated how she pursued a career in acting.

Waheeda Rehman agreed with Twinkle Kanna and revealed the reason behind her willingness to become a doctor at a younger age. She said, "Yes. Why? Because in those days, especially in Muslim families, most respectable profession was doing medicine." The actor further mentioned to date she enjoys reading medical journals and still has an interest in that profession. She said, "Aur waise bhi, mujhe aaj take shauk hai to read medical journals and treatments, what went wrong and how, why, what. Abhi take hai waise, andar se."

Waheeda Rehman narrates her journey from Chennai to Bollywood

During the conversation, Waheeda Rehman revealed her mother told her she used to make faces in the mirror. Seeing her do so, her father got worried and asked her the reason behind her actions. In return, Waheeda Rehman said, "'Daddy, I want to make people laugh and I want make people cry.' Uss waqt woh words nahin aaye ki acting karna chahti hu."

Talking about her journey, the actor said, "You see everything in my life about my career, my marriage, everything happened.I didn't plan, I didn't go after it, I didn't pursue. Nothing, it just happened." She revealed she and her family did not know anybody in Bombay, as "It was like a foreign country for us from Chennai in those days." She got some photographs clicked and landed on her first project with her favourite actor Dev Anand.

Image: PTI