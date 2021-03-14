DYK Yami Gautam Ran From A Poetry Recital Competition In School Because She Was Scared?

Yami Gautam, who shot to fame after being the face of a skin product brand, was shy and scared as a kid. The Vicky Donor star suffered from stage fright so bad that she had once run away from school during an event as she was scared to face the audience.

Yami Gautam ran away during a competition

According to Biography and Stories, Yami Gautam suffered from stage fright when she was in school. The actor had taken part in a poetry recital competition when she was in 10th grade but ended up running away from school after she saw the audience turnout from the stage. Here are some more interesting facts about the actor.

Yami Gautam Trivia

Yami Gautam's grandfather started a school in Chandigarh and his entire family moved to the city to help him out. Yami spent her entire childhood in Chandigarh.

Yami Gautam's sister Surilie Gautam is a famous Punjabi actor.

Apart from a school, her grandfather also started the first theatre in Chandigarh as he himself was a fan of theatre and drama. Yami would often tag along with her grandfather to watch the Ramleela plays. While studying, Yami was also a teacher in the school her grandfather had built.

The star wanted to become an IAS officer and had started studying at Punjab to pursue her dream further. However, things took a turn when the was in her second year, an old family friend of her father who worked in tv shows was impressed by Yami's beauty and sent her pictures to various production houses in Mumbai.

She was shortlisted by a production company and the first time she faced the camera was for the television serial Chaand Ke Paar Chalo. Yami was just 20 when she got her first break and the has not looked back ever since. Yami's travel from Chandigarh to Mumbai for the audition was the first time the actor ever travelled in an aeroplane.

Yami Gautam's movies and other projects

Yami Gautam's career took a kickstart after she got to be the face of the skincare brand Fair and Lovely. People started noticing the actor after seeing her in the advertisements. Along with that Yami also starred in several South Indian films. Yami made her debut in Bollywood with Vicky Donor alongside Ayushmann Khurrana which was highly acclaimed by the critics and audience alike. Post that Yami has featured in a handful of films including Badlapur, Kaabil, Sanam Re and Uri.

Yami was last seen in the Netflix movie Ginny weds Sunny opposite, Vikrant Massey. The actor has Bhoot Police and Dasvi in the pipeline.