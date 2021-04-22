Earth Day 2021: Neetu Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note, Says 'nature's Bounty Is Endless'

On the occasion of Earth Day, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and penned her emotions while showing her love for nature. Neetu shared her picture while posing amidst nature and expressed her sincere gratitude to Earth for whatever he has given all. In the note, the actress also shared a few tips that are being followed by her diligently to give back little to the earth and nature.

Neetu Kapoor's shares tips with fans on Earth Day

She began her post by being thankful about ‘Earth has given all.’ Neetu shares that ‘Nature's bounty is endless’ and one must be a little kinder towards it and ‘give back, celebrate every day as Earth Day.’ “It continues to be an uphill climb for us given the current situation and today more than ever we need to protect and restore our Earth. The best learnings I've had in life are from her. Nature's bounty is endless. Sharing some of my tips with all of you. - Eat local and seasonal produce - Gift plants - No plastics Let’s all be a little kinder and give back, celebrate every day as Earth Day! Stay safe, Stay healthy and Stay hopeful,” she wrote alongside the picture.

Apart from Neetu Kapoor, several other stars also expressed their sincere gratitude towards the planet for its beautiful resources. Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza, Diana Penty, Sidharth Malhotra were a few to name who showered their love on the planet and urged people to help in preserving the natural resources. Amid the ongoing pandemic, the actress has been shelling out home remedies to protect oneself from the coronavirus infection. Neetu is lately seen sharing some natural remedies that will help in preventing contamination by the disease and will also boost immunity. Earlier, she shared a picture of a detox drink filled with natural herbs. She explained that she used Chia seeds for two weeks and then added Star anise and bay leaf to them which will help with the anxiety that many people might often face.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor's films like Kaala Patthar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Doosra Aadmi, and Love Aaj Kal garnered her immense popularity for over four decades. The actor was last seen in Besharam alongside her husband Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor. She will soon be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani and features Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul in supporting roles. The shoot of the film began on November 16, 2020, in Chandigarh and it is said to release later this year.

