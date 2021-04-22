Earth Day: Kangana Ranaut Shares Pics Amidst Nature, Asks 'What Did We Give Back To Her?'

On the occasion of Earth Day, actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and penned a note on the planet. The actress, who is always seen promoting planting trees, reminded her fans and followers about what humans can give back to the planet. Kangana shared a series of pictures where she can be seen expressing her love and fondness towards nature and the beauty it beholds.

In one of the pictures, the Thalaivi star can be seen planting trees as a part of a campaign. In another, she is seen enjoying her time in the snow while playing with the snowballs. In the third picture, the ravishing actress can be seen posing with a bunch of fresh flowers. “Whether we eat, wear or build, everything we borrow from her, your phone, computer, make up all she generously let you dig out of her. We also need to ask ourselves what did we give back to her? She hates plastic/chemical fertilisers and loves plant and animal kingdom #EarthDay,” she tweeted.

Whether we eat, wear or build,every thing we borrow from her, your phone, computer, make up all she generously let you dig out of her. We also need to ask ourselves what did we give back to her? She hates plastic/chemical fertilisers and loves plant and animal kingdom #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/S2vgvqYjgr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 22, 2021

Apart from Kangana, several other stars also extended their wishes on Earth Day while pledging to strive towards protecting the planet and do everything to safeguard its resources. To name a few are actress Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, Neetu Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, and many more.

Earlier, the actress had shared a post where she spoke about the dire conditions prevailing in the country and how people are ‘traumatised by the self-made virus.’ She suggested a list of ways where people can help the Earth and prevent the further spread of the virus. “Let’s be gentle to her 1) each one of us must plant 8 trees a year 2) stop breeding like rabbits 3) avoid single used plastic 4)Don’t waste food 5) be aware of idiots around you take responsibility to cause you could be living wisely but if not handled they will destroy you,” she tweeted.

Today humans are traumatised by self made virus which they used to bring each other’s economies down. Some may agree with what I say some may not but one thing no one can deny is that the Earth is healing, virus may be killing humans but healing every thing else 1/2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 18, 2021

5) be aware of idiots around you take responsibility cause you could be living wisely but if not handled they will destroy you 2/2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 18, 2021

On the work front, Kangana recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of her next film Tejas in Rajasthan where she will be seen playing the role of air force pilot. Other than this, her political drama Thalaivi where she will be seen playing Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The film was earlier slated to hit the screens on April 23. Kangana will also be seen in the action-thriller film Dhaakad.

(Image credit: @KanganaTeam/ Twitter)