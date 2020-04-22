Earth Day: Tiger Shroff Wants To Make Himself Relevant To The Planet, Thanks Mother Nature

On the occasion of 50th Earth day, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff shared a heartfelt note of gratitude for the planet and desired that every day be earth day.

Tiger Shroff

Even though the world is currently facing the coronavirus pandemic, people worldwide are celebrating Earth Day as a ray of sunshine that soon things will become normal again. Bollywood stars too have been celebrating the special day and have found creative ways to pay tribute to mother Earth. Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff took to his social media account and expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards 'mother nature' and felt that every day should be made earth day. He also shared a picture of himself standing shirtless amid the greenery.

Among the other Bollywood actors who have posted their tributes to Mother Earth through their social media accounts are Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Sonam Kapoor among many others. 

