Earth Day: Tiger Shroff Wants To Make Himself Relevant To The Planet, Thanks Mother Nature

Even though the world is currently facing the coronavirus pandemic, people worldwide are celebrating Earth Day as a ray of sunshine that soon things will become normal again. Bollywood stars too have been celebrating the special day and have found creative ways to pay tribute to mother Earth. Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff took to his social media account and expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards 'mother nature' and felt that every day should be made earth day. He also shared a picture of himself standing shirtless amid the greenery.

Have a look:

I think we should make earth day everyday. Thank you mother nature for putting up with us and taking care of us ❤️🙏 blessed to be a small irrelevant part of this planet and hopefully make myself relevant by giving back to this planet everyday 🙏 #happyearthday #2020 pic.twitter.com/O3j2wPr6uO — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) April 22, 2020

Read | Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff shares son's 'Baaghi 3' still with mask on face

Among the other Bollywood actors who have posted their tributes to Mother Earth through their social media accounts are Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Sonam Kapoor among many others.

Have a look:

Read | Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna reveals if Disha Patani staying with them amid lockdown

The earth does not belong to man. Man belongs to earth. If that has not been proved categorically to us at this time I don’t think it ever will be.

Happy #EarthDay2020 to all the remaining species. — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 22, 2020

Read | Tiger Shroff impresses fans as he strikes a cool pose, check out his latest post

This lockdown has shown us how little nature needs for it to revive & thrive.On the 50th #EarthDay let us all pledge to #DoOurBit by switching off appliances when not in use, plant trees,use fuel & water conservatively.Together we can build a better world, one we all are proud of pic.twitter.com/VZEIkYCebZ — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 22, 2020

When you realize “Heart” and Earth are spelt with the same letters, it all starts to make sense! Happy 50th #EarthDay!



#EarthDay2020 #WorldEarthDay2020 #EarthDayAtHome pic.twitter.com/bUs68xpOON — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 22, 2020

Read | Tiger Shroff shares BTS footage from 2016 film 'Baaghi', hails stuntmen as 'real heroes'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.