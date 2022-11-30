ED Arrests Pinki Irani, Named In Jacqueline Fernandez's Grilling In Conman Sukesh Case

In a fresh development in the alleged multi-crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Pinki Irani, whose name had allegedly appeared during the interrogations of actors Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez, was arrested on Wednesday, November 30, after multiple rounds of questioning were conducted. Irani was produced before Special NIA Judge, following which, the court sent her to three days of police custody.

In a statement, the Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) said, "Delhi Police Economic offences wing has arrested a woman named Pinki Irani in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case. Multiple rounds of questioning were conducted. Her name appeared during the interrogation of Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez."

Pinki allegedly introduced Jacqueline to Sukesh

Irani had apparently introduced Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Two months ago, she had appeared for interrogation along with the actor in Delhi. In September, Jacqueline Fernandez was probed as a suspect by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi police after being summoned in connection with the case. Sources privy to the development had informed Republic that Jacqueline was confronted with Pinki Irani.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently lodged in jail and is an accused in more than 10 criminal cases registered against him, including an extortion racket to the tune of Rs 200 crore. The ED had registered a case of money laundering in the alleged scam based on the FIR registered by the Delhi police.

Jacqueline Fernandez's statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, where she admitted to receiving gifts from the conman. The ED chargesheet has claimed that Fernandez was aware of Sukesh's involvement in criminal cases, yet indulged in financial transactions with him. She has, however, been granted pre-arrest bail in the matter.

How Jacqueline came under scanner in conman Sukesh case?

Fernandez came under the scanner of the authorities when she was mentioned in the charge sheet filed by the ED in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar fraud case. Sukesh made startling revelations during his questioning by ED and shared that the Judwaa 2 actress received a gift worth crores from him. Chandrashekhar's claims were further fueled after a picture of Jacqueline kissing him on the cheek went viral.

Chandrashekhar has been accused of running a Rs 200-crore extortion racket from jail by bribing jail officials in crores. The ED has also stated that he used a wide network to launder money and that he'd use it to buy movable and immovable properties. The matter came to light after Aditi Singh, the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh, lodged a complaint against Sukesh. As per sources, she paid Rs 150 crore cash in numerous tranches to the co-accused Deepak and Pradeep Ramnani.