ED Denies Jacqueline Fernandez's Claims In Bail Plea; ‘She Never Cooperated In Probe’

In the latest development in the alleged Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been denied bail plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claiming that she had not cooperated in the investigation.

This came after a Delhi Court was scheduled to hear the regular bail plea of the actor in connection with the money laundering case. Notably, Jacqueline was granted interim bail in the matter on the last date of the hearing.

Denying the bail plea, the ED claimed that Jacqueline never cooperated with the probe and denied various queries. However, she later admitted the claims when confronted with facts. The investigation agency also stated that the actor doesn’t seem like a victim in the case and is showcasing the traits of an accused.

In reply to Jacqueline Fernandez’s application for regular bail, ED claimed, “It is denied that the applicant (Jacqueline) had answered all the questions put to her. The applicant never answered all the queries put to her and always kept making changes in the statements and made various excuses. She never cooperated with the investigation and only on being confronted with evidence, she made disclosures.”

“This is the behavior of an accused and not of a victim. Further, she had categorically denied various queries but only later on admitted to the same on being confronted with evidence,” the ED’s reply read, adding, “It is, therefore, stated the applicant has a criminal nature and there is no reason to believe that she will not indulge in further acts of crime.”

Jacqueline probed as 'suspect'

Earlier in September, actor Jacqueline Fernandez was probed as a suspect by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police after being summoned in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. Sources privy to the development told Republic that Jacqueline was confronted with Pinky Irani, who introduced her to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in the extortion case registered by EOW against Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline was named as accused number 10 by the ED. The investigation agency’s charge sheet in the case had earlier stated that Jacqueline overlooked criminal cases against Sukesh and got involved in financial transactions with him.