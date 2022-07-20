ED Files Money Laundering Charges Against 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' Producer Prerna Arora

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against film producer Prerna Arora, known for producing films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pad Man, Kedarnath and more. The producer, who is charged with a fraud of Rs 31 crore, was summoned by the ED on Wednesday, but she failed to appear citing that she was presently not in the town and had sought time through her lawyer.

ED registers a money laundering case against Bollywood producer Prerna Arora — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

#UDPATE | The money laundering case against Bollywood producer Prerna Arora is of Rs 31 crores.



ED summoned her today but she did not appear as she is not in Mumbai. On her behalf, her lawyer reached the ED office & sought time. — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

As per a Hindustan Times report, earlier in 2018, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had arrested Prerna Arora for allegedly cheating film producer Vashu Bhagnani of Rs 31.6 crore. She was charged under IPC section 420 (cheating) and IPC section 120B (criminal conspiracy). Arora along with the co-owners of KriArj Entertainment Private Limited, an Indian motion picture production company founded by Prerna, Arjun N Kapoor and Pratima Arora allegedly convinced Vashu to finance films Padman and Kedarnath.

For the finance, the owners of KriArj Entertainment Private Limited had promised Vashu Bhagnani the first claim on the post-release revenue, but they had already sold the rights to some other financial organisations. Though the company had tried to hide the facts, it also failed to return Bhagnani's money, thereby leading to losses of Rs 31.6 crore for the latter.

More on Prerna Arora

Prerna Arora is known for producing films like Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Padman, Sara Ali Khan and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath, Akshay and Ileana D'Cruz's Rustom, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Fanney Khan, among others.

In an interview with Viral Bollywood, Arora spoke about the losses she suffered and how she covered them. She said, "Every business suffers losses, but you cover up by making other films. Newcomers need time to establish themselves, but I never got that space. I started with Rustom and went on to sign films back to back. I admit I have made mistakes. I should have slowed down and learned more, but the intention was never to run away with somebody’s money… I want to apologise to each and every person whom I have angered. I will work hard and do my paperwork correctly hereon."

(Image: @pprernaarora/Instagram)