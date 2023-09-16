ED Likely To Summon Tiger Shroff, Neha Kakkar In Mahadev Betting App Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to summon Bollywood celebrities, including Tiger Shroff, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani, among others, in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged Mahadev online betting case. Mahadev Book application is an online betting platform, which is currently being probed by the ED for allegedly spending around Rs 200 crore in cash during the wedding of app promoter Sourabh Chandrakar to Harshita in the UAE.

2 things you need to know

Mahadev Book app allegedly paid the event management company via hawala.

On Friday, ED froze and seized assets worth ₹417 crore.

Why ED is likely to summon Bollywood celebs?

Earlier this year in February, celebs such as Vishal Dadlani, Tiger Shroff, Neha Kakkar, Elli Avram, Bharti Singh, Sunny Leone, Bhagyashree, Pulkit Samrat-Kirti Khabanda, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Ali Azgar and Krushna Abhishek, attended the wedding of Mahadev Book app promoter Sourabh Chandrakar to Harshita in the UAE. The Bollywood celebrities and others were hired to perform at the wedding ceremony. However they are likely to be summoned by ED due to allegations about the method used to make their payments.

According to the digital evidence gathered by ED, the event management company (handling the celebs and decorators, among others) was allegedly paid ₹112 crore via hawala.

"Celebrities were hired to perform in the marriage. Wedding planners, dancers, decorators etc were hired from Mumbai and hawala channels were used to make payments in cash. Rs 112 Crore was delivered via hawala to an events management company in the name of M/s R-1 Events Pvt Ltd of Yogesh Popat and Hotel bookings costing Rs 42 Crore were done by paying in cash in AEDs," informed the ED.

Hawala is the informal method of transferring money without actually moving it.

About Mahadev Online Book app



It is not the first time that celebs have been in trouble owing to Mahadev Online Book app promoters. The second promoter of the app, Ravi Uppal, was held in September 2022 after he, along with Sourabh Chandrakar, hosted the app's success bash. At that time, several Bollywood's top celebs attended the party and reportedly received their payments through hawala.