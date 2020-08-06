ED Quizzes Samuel Miranda, Looks Into Rhea Chakraborty's Prime Properties In Mumbai

In exclusive access to the Enforcement Directorate's examination of Sushant Singh Rajput's accounts as well as Rhea Chakraborty's bank accounts, Republic TV sources have found evidence of dubious transactions where Rhea Chakraborty, one accused by Sushant's father for cheating and embezzlement, has been found to have two properties in Mumbai to her name. This is despite the fact that her net worth, as per her Income Tax records, has only increased by 4 lakhs in the past few years.

ED has examined two bank accounts of Rhea Chakraborty - One of which is jointly held with her mother. The agency has also examined four of Sushant's bank accounts including his Kotak Bank account, Standard Chartered Bank account, HDFC account as well as a loan account. The loan account was for a luxury car that was bought by the actor.

Rhea's net worth has also been noted by the ED's scanner as she has purchased two prime properties in Mumbai in the last year. According to her Income Tax papers, her net worth from 10 lakh went up to 14 lakh. It is suspicious how, despite the meager increase, she has managed to buy two prime properties in Mumbai. Two companies have also been examined where Sushant has allegedly invested his money. One company based in Delhi where Rhea and Showik are named directors is yet to be examined.

Samuel Miranda, Sushant's house manager, has been summoned by the ED and is being questioned by them currently. He was spotted at the ED office on Thursday afternoon but evaded any questions from the media even when asked, "are you working in collusion with Rhea Chakraborty?". Miranda had been suspiciously absent from the front ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and has now emerged after ED sent the summons to him.

The Enforcement Directorate, on Monday, had questioned the chartered accountant (CA) of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in connection with a money-laundering probe that stemmed from a complaint lodged by Rajput’s father with the Bihar police, officials said. They said Sandeep Shridhar, the CA, has been questioned in Mumbai by the central probe agency and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The CA is understood to be handling the actor’s finances for about a year and the ED wants to understand his financial dealings in order to take the probe forward. The questioning is linked to the money laundering case that was registered by the ED last week on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR in which Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has accused actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting the Bollywood actor’s suicide.

