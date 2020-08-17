ED Summons Rhea Chakraborty's CA Again In Sushant Case; Will Probe Her Dealings & Company

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Rhea Chakraborty’s Chartered Accountant once again on Monday to further investigate the money laundering angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. This is the third time Rhea’s CA Ritesh Shah has been summoned by the ED for questioning.

Ritesh Shah will be quizzed regarding cash transactions from Rhea’s account in HDFC bank. He will also be questioned about the actor’s income and the endorsement that she received from a talent agency. Besides this, the ED will quiz Shah on the property papers of Rhea’s Khar (East) residence.

Further, the law enforcement agency is expected to question Ritesh Shah on the documents pertaining to Vividrage Rhealityx Private Limited, a company which was founded by Sushant in 2019, whose director was Rhea Chakraborty.

Previously, ED had summoned Rhea’s accountant twice on similar grounds. It is important to note that the ED had recorded the statements of Rhea, her CA and Sushant’s CA regarding the bank transactions, but their statements did not match, sources said.

Two other important aspects to note here are that Rhea has allegedly been unable to match her income with some of her investments, holdings and expenses, and the website of her company Rhealityx has also been taken down amid ED questioning. Sushant's bank statements had earlier detailed extravagant spending for Rhea and even her brother. Two prime properties that Rhea has purchased in Mumbai are still unexplained, however, along with much else. The Rhealityx website hosted two email ids - of Sushant and Showik.

ED questions Sushant Singh Rajput's associates

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate questioned Rajat Mewati in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Mewati was the late actor’s former assistant. He was questioned for around 10 hours. Rajat Mewati was spotted leaving the ED office after 10 PM after he had arrived in the afternoon.

Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi, manager Samuel Miranda, flatmate Siddharth Pithani and his CA Sandeep Sridhar were some of the other associates of the late actor, who have been questioned in the case, apart from Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and father Inderjit. The ED is probing the money-laundering case linked to the FIR registered by Patna police against Rhea, with Sushant’s father alleging embezzlement to the tune of Rs 15 crore, apart from abetment to suicide and other charges.

