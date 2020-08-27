ED Summons Rhea Chakraborty's Father Indrajit; Asked To Bring Documents And Locker Keys

In a fresh development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty, one of the accused in Sushant's mysterious death. Indrajit has been asked by the ED to carry some documents and locker keys when he appears for interrogation. Republic TV confronted Indrajit Chakraborty outside the Santacruz Police station regarding Rhea's alleged involvement in the narcotics angle, however, he evaded the questions posed by Republic. He has already once been to the ED for questioning, with Rhea and Showik.

Besides Indrajit Chakraborty, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Chartered Accountants of both Sushant and Rhea will also be called again for interrogation, according to sources.

READ | 'Conspiracy To Kill Sushant Established; Immediately Suspend Mumbai CP': Family's Lawyer

READ | "Rhea Had Been Poisoning Sushant For A Long Time": SSR's Father Says "she's His Killer"

Possible Drug nexus in play

The Sushant Singh Rajput death case is now being probed by three central agencies - The CBI which is overseeing the mysterious death of the actor, Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is investigating the financial angle with the possible embezzlement of the late actor's funds, and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which is investigating a possible drug nexus at play allegedly linked to the actor's death.

The latest revelation of Rhea's involvement in narcotics comes after the deleted WhatsApp chats of Rhea that were accessed. On Wednesday, these chats seemingly between Rhea and an alleged drug peddler named 'Gaurav Arya' surfaced where the duo were seen discussing the buying and selling of banned narcotics and substances in a big contradiction to her lawyer's statements where he claimed that-- "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life".

The 15-page WhatsApp conversations between Rhea and drug peddlers, handed over to the NCB - sindicates that Rhea and her associates had discussed spiking someone's tea or coffee with a drug to get a certain 'kick'.

According to sources, the CBI and the ED had a list of 20 big names along the lines of top politicians and Bollywood celebrities who are involved in allegedly dealing in narcotics, pointing out that the drug nexus runs deeper than what appears on the surface. The other sensational newsbreak was regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's data being surgically removed by a team that had come to his house specifically for that purpose, in 8 hard drives, within the same 24 hours that Rhea had left and Disha had died, as confessed to the CBI by Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda.

READ | Sushant's Sister Responds To Pithani & Others' Confession, Rhea Drug Link; Demands Arrests

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea's Blood Samples Likely To Be Taken By NCB Say Sources

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.