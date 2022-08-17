In a massive development, actress Jacqueline Fernandez was named as an accused in the case involving Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in connection with a Rs 200 crore money laundering case. As per the sources, the Bollywood actor is going to be named in the charge sheet which will be filed in New Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate later today in Patiala House Court.

In the charge sheet, the allegation made against Jacqueline is that she has benefitted from the proceeds of crime. In the last few months, she has been summoned multiple times by the ED. She has also admitted before the central agency of meeting Sukesh on two occasions and claimed that she was unaware of the money laundering case.

#BREAKING | Jacqueline Fernandes to be made an accused in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case; chargesheet to be filed: Sources

Tune in here - https://t.co/fyBXoahycc pic.twitter.com/rxb4rvQpAA — Republic (@republic) August 17, 2022

Jacqueline under scanner in Sukesh Chandrashekar case

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez came under the scanner of the authorities when she was mentioned in the charge sheet filed by the ED in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar fraud case. Sukesh made startling revelations during his questioning by ED and shared that the Judwaa 2 actress received a gift worth crores from him. Chandrashekhar's claims were further fueled after a picture of Jacqueline kissing him on the cheek went viral. In October, the actress, along with Nora Fatehi was summoned for questioning. However, the former skipped summons, after being grilled once before in August. Nora Fatehi on the other hand is said to be the recipient of a luxury car by the conman.

Chandrashekhar has been accused of running a Rs 200-crore extortion racket from jail by bribing jail officials in crores. The ED has also stated that he used a wide network to launder money and that he'd use it to buy movable and immovable properties. The matter came to light after Aditi Singh, the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh, lodged a complaint against Sukesh. As per sources, she paid Rs 150 crore cash in numerous tranches to the co-accused Deepak and Pradeep Ramnani.

(Image: jacquelinef143/Instagram/PTI)