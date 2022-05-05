Ed Westwick & Amy Jackson Fuel Dating Rumours As They Walk Hand-in-hand In London; See

Gossip Girl alum Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson have fueled dating rumours with their recent outing in London, where the duo was spotted walking hand-in-hand. Ed, who rose to fame with his Chuck Bass role in the hit drama co-starring Blake Lively, donned a grey sweatshirt and blue shorts as he engaged in a conversation with Amy.

Glimpses from their romantic outing have been making rounds on the internet, with netizens beaming with curiosity to know about their relationship status. According to earlier reports by The Sun, the two met at the Saudi Arabia Red Sea International Film Festival and reportedly fell 'head over heels' for each other.

Pictures from their casual outing have been making rounds on the internet, as Amy is seen putting her hands around Westiwick's arm as they walk in the streets of London. The Ekk Deewana Tha star sported a grey top with matching leggings and a white jacket. Take a look.

Earlier in February, The Sun reported that the two had been going out for a couple of months, and seemed a 'really good match' for each other. It also reported that the duo, who likes to 'have fun' and are 'career driven', were getting to know each other. Ed and Amy are a really good match. They hit it off straight away. Both like to have fun and are career-driven. They’re enjoying getting to know each other for now,” the British outlet quoted the source as saying.

Reports stated that the duo also spent Valentine’s Day together in Paris, apart from their other outings in London. Amy was earlier dating hotelier George Panayiotou, with the duo parting ways last summer after getting engaged in 2019. Westwick, on the other hand, was dating South African model Tamara Francesconi. They dated for two years before parting ways last August.

On the work front, Ed will be seen in Deep Fear with House of Gucci star Madalina Ghenea. According to Variety, Marcus Adams had directed the screenplay, penned by Robert Capelli Jr and Sophia Eptamentis. Sean O'Kelly and Marc Bikindou will bankroll the project alongside Halo Pictures' Engelbert Grech and Chris Bongirne.

