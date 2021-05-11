Eijaz Khan on failing to amplify resources: 'We are actors, not part of system or govt'

Actor Eijaz Khan who is currently isolating at home under strict medication after witnessing COVID-19 symptoms has tested negative. The actor has been amplifying posts on social media to help people but feels it’s a “rabbit hole”. Recently during his recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about the ongoing crisis and how he has been trying everything to help people with the COVID resources and he feels disheartened when he is unsuccessful in helping anyone. The actor further explains the problems that one faces while providing resources like unverified leads, unavailability of services, healthcare facilities, and more.

Eijaz Khan shares thoughts on helping people with limited resources

Sharing his thoughts on the same, he said that it is good to see that people are trying to help each other on social media, in these tough times. But, it hurts him the most when people in return react saying that the numbers one shared were not working. He further stressed the fact that they are all actors and not part of the system or govt, so they are bound with limitations. Yet, he feels elated when certain leads work out in their favour and comes aid to a person in need. Eijaz Khan also mentioned that due to the second wave of the deadly infection, he has not been able to meet his father for over a month.

Khan added that instead of fundraisers online, he prefers to help people around him and has been doing the same by lending support to his ex-staff. He explained that it has been more than a year since so many have lost their source of income. He shared that there are people who are struggling at all levels and are going through- emotional, physical, financial, and mental problems. Eijaz mentioned that he gets flooded with resumes daily from people asking for help with any job placement. Graduates and post-graduates willing to do any job, even as a driver. Though it breaks his heart, yet he tries to help as many as he can for them to earn a living.

(Image credit: EIJAZKHAN/ Instagram/ PTI)

