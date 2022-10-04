Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia Engaged? Latter Arouses Curiosity With Diamond Ring

After their brewing romance which eventually started off after their stint together, on the reality show Bigg Boss 14, it is believed that Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are engaged. Eijaz who has never shied away from sharing his feelings for Punia seems to have popped up the question to the actor.

Engagement rumours started to surface after Punia shared a picture on her Instagram stories while flaunting a diamond ring. While Punia hasn’t confirmed the engagement, a source close to the couple told Hindustan Times that Khan indeed popped the question to her.

Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan engaged?

Pavitra Punia who met Eijaz Khan on Bigg Boss 14, started to date the actor post the show. It was on the show when Eijaz had bared his heart out to his lady love and asked her whether she wanted to spend the rest of her life with him which had melted everyone's hearts across the nation.

Fast forward to now, once again, their engagement reports are leading all the way at the moment. The two are even spotted making public appearances together. Now, on October 4, Punia shared a picture on her Instagram stories where she can be seen hiding half her face with her fingers while flaunting a diamond ring on her finger. She captioned the picture and wrote, "Whattt!!??"

A source close to the two told the leading daily that “Eijaz took Pavitra by surprise, popping the question. She had no idea about this. It all happened on October 3 evening. They are indeed engaged and the wedding is on cards."

The source further added, “Pavitra doesn’t wish to talk about the engagement at all, despite putting the picture. She even told her team that she is not giving any quotes or comments about it.”

Earlier, in an Instagram live session in April, Pavitra opened up about her wedding plans with Eijaz. She clarified that they will not be getting married this year. Elaborating more, Pavitra said that she wants to save and make up for the remuneration that she did not earn last year because of the pandemic. Fans are excitedly waiting for the couple to announce the good news soon on social media.

Image: Instagram/@pavitrapunia_