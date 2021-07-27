Eijaz Khan Speaks On How Politics Affected His Career: 'no Space, Tolerance For It'

Actor Eijaz Khan, who is known for playing roles in films like Just Married, Tanu Weds Manu, and more; recently opened up about how politics play a major role in Bollywood. The actor spoke to radio host Siddharth Kannan and shared his thoughts about not getting his dues due to politics.

Eijaz Khan on 'politics' in Bollywood

Talking about the same, the actor revealed, “I think politics are entrenched everywhere and there is nothing wrong with it. Just as Senior Inspector Wasim Khan (his character in the upcoming series City of Dreams) couldn’t grow and evolve with time, hence, ended up being a victim of circumstances, similarly, I got trapped in being Eijaz Khan myself. This is because you need to evolve in life, even as an actor. The more you know yourself, the better you'll know a character.”

Eijaz also opened about being a part of a prominent reality show which further made him ‘explore’ himself. “Just like SI Wasim Khan is getting out of his own self-made trapping from season one, evolving into a happier person, someone who looks forward to life. In the same way, Eijaz is also evolving. The same thing is happening (to me). I am so happy,” he said.

The actor was further quizzed on ‘politics’ being the main reason behind getting lesser projects or he was stuck being ‘Eijaz Khan’ to which he replied, “Woh zaroori nahi hai woh hamesha hota hai (It is not necessary that it always happens). It is just the kind of people that you align yourself with and the people you want to work with,” he said, adding that he does not understand those who do ‘politics’ at work. He also said that he doesn’t mind the politics around him because, in his life, he has no space or tolerance for it. Meanwhile, on the work front, Eijaz Khan will be seen next in the second season of the Disney+ Hotstar series City of Dreams.

IMAGE: EIJAZKHAN/Facebook

