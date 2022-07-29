Last Updated:

'Ek Villain: Returns: Arjun Kapoor, Disha & Tara Turn Heads At Film's Screening In Black

The screening of Ek Villain: Returns screening last night witnessed cast Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and others arriving in black.

Ek Villain: Returns screening
Actor Disha Patani who will be seen playing a significant role in Ek Villain: Returns, looks stunning in casuals at film's screening. 

Ek Villain: Returns screening
While John Abarahm was not present for the screening, his nemesis Arjun kapoor looked dapper in black jacket and matching trouser. 

Ek Villain: Returns screening
Casting director-Filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra looked simple in casuals as he attended E Villain: Returns screening last evening. 

Ek Villain: Returns screening
Actor Tara Sutaria looked a chic ina  strapless black dress as she posed with co-stars Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor at Ek Villain: Returns screening. 

Ek Villain: Returns screening
Telegu star J. D. Chakravarthy who is also a part of the star cast, also attended the screening in casuals with his mother. 

Ek Villain: Returns screening
Legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah's son Vivaan Shah was also present for the film's premiere where he looked handsome in a black tracksuit. 

Ek Villain: Returns screening
Also present at the film's screening was producer-T-series hncho Bhushan Kumar. 

